Ex-Boy Scouts official blasts child-protection efforts

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former youth protection director for the Boy Scouts of America says the organization isn’t doing enough to protect children from sexual abuse and is still trying to maintain a veil of secrecy over decades of past abuse. Michael Johnson said Tuesday that Congress needs to investigate both the BSA’s efforts to cover-up past abuse and the dangers he says the organization still poses to children. Johnson was hired in 2010 as the Boy Scouts first youth protection director but lost his position in December as part of a financial restructuring. He said he began to sense in recent years that the Boy Scouts were becoming less receptive to needed reforms.