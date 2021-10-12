Ex-UN Ambassador Haley gets lifetime Clemson board post

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has accepted a lifetime appointment to the Board of Trustees of Clemson University, her alma mater. Haley graduated from Clemson with an accounting degree in 1994. The board position announced Tuesday comes as Haley ponders her next political steps. She remains among Republicans often mentioned as potential candidates for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. She has been making the rounds through early-voting states and other GOP-friendly events, including a recent speech at the Reagan Library. But Haley has committed to sitting it out for 2024 if former President Donald Trump seeks a second term.