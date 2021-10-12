FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heath officials have authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes. Tuesday’s action is part of a sweeping effort by the FDA to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays. In September, the agency rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.