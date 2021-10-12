Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101

PARIS (AP) — Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died at 101. The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday. The statement said Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn’t divulge details of his death. Germain was wounded in Italy and also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria. He was decorated by resistance leader Gen. Charles de Gaulle. He was the last surviving member of France’s Order of the Liberation. Germain served as a mayor, legislator and government minister after the war.