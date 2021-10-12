Judge to sentence Georgia ex-insurance commissioner Jim Beck

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck will learn on Tuesday how long he will be imprisoned. Jurors in July swiftly convicted the 60-year-old Beck on 37 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence Beck to 10 years in prison. Defense lawyers are asking for a shorter sentence. Beck’s trial detailed a scheme that channeled more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association to his own bank accounts. Beck managed the insurer of last resort for years before he was elected to statewide office. Lawyers for Beck have submitted letters from 85 people attesting to Beck’s good character and asking the judge for mercy.