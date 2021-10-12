Like a paisley tie, solid Big 12 defenses are trendy again

Solid Big 12 defenses are making a comeback. In a league with a long history of high-scoring football games, several teams are making their marks on the other side of the ball. Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Oklahoma State rank in the top 12 nationally in rushing defense. The Cyclones are third nationally in total defense and lead the conference in many other categories. TCU coach Gary Patterson says that while offenses held an advantage over the years, defenses are catching up. Baylor’s Dave Aranda was the defensive coordinator on LSU’s 2019 national championship team. He says the variety of defenses used in the Big 12 are unmatched.