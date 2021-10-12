Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the Greek island of Crete three weeks after another temblor killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings. The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 p.m. local time Tuesday off the island’s eastern coast. The institute says magnitude 4.1 and 4.6 quakes that are believed to be aftershocks took place minutes later. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. Hundreds of people from villages south of Crete’s largest city, Heraklion, remain homeless following a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 27.