Mayo Clinic offers COVID-19 safety tips for fall festivities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to Mayo Clinic, we are on the down swing of the latest COVID-19 surge and children under 12 may be able to get vaccinated as soon as November. This being said, it is still recommending against indoor Halloween celebrations this year due to high risk.

"For example, having an indoor Halloween party. Especially where you will have lots of children under 12 years of age for example who will not be vaccinated," said Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Nipunie S. Rajapakse.

This time last year the guidance around Halloween festivities were much stricter because we did not know much about the virus.

"We have learned a lot about this infection, a lot about this virus. We know more about how it impacts children's health and we know more about how it spreads and most importantly we know that there are things we can do to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission to the virus," said Dr. Rajapakse.

If you do decide to have an indoor gathering to celebrate the holiday Mayo Clinic says there are things you can do to reduce the risk of getting COVID-19.

"Limiting the number of people at any indoor gathering. Limiting it to people who are fully vaccinated, that at this point would limit you to people over 12 years of age, paying attention to ventilations so opening doors and windows allowing as much air circulation to happen as possible and ensuring anyone, regardless of vaccination, is wearing a mask," Dr. Rajapakse said.

Activities that could be considered lower risk are those that are outdoors.

"Going to a pumpkin patch, carving a pumpkin outdoors, painting or decorating pumpkins outdoors, decorating your yard. Now we know the virus does not spread well outdoors," Dr. Rajapakse said.

According to Mayo, the FDA is meeting October 26th to review Pfizer's data for use of the vaccine for children five to 11.

Clinical trials for kids under five years of age are still under way according to Mayo Clinic. That data is not expected until later this year.