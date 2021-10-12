People Who Care: Resounding Voices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - They're a choir that celebrates the full potential of people living with dementia.

Resounding Voices is a community chorus in Rochester, welcoming those experiencing Alzheimer's disease or related dementia and their support partners. Their fall season is currently underway but new singers are always welcome in the future.

Recently, the choir's artistic director, Suzy Johnson, became a recipient of the American Composers Forum 2021 Minnesota Music Creator Award. The award supports emerging Minnesota-based composers. Suzy says she'll use the award to create choral music specifically for memory choirs, and Resounding Voices will debut her work at a concert next year.

If you'd like more information about Resounding Voices, check out the website. https://www.resoundingvoices.org/