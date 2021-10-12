Skip to Content

Report says UK’s slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

New
6:09 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary report says Britain’s Conservative government waited too long to impose a lockdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, a delay that cost thousands of lives. A joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees published Tuesday says the deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink.” It was only when the National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by rapidly rising infections that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government finally ordered a lockdown. Cabinet minister Stephen Barclay defended the government’s response. He says “decisions were taken on the evidence and the scientific advice at the time.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content