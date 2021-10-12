Rochester drivers react to increase in gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gas prices nationwide have increased.

According to AAA Minnesotans are paying about a dollar more this year compared to 2020.

Courtesy: AAA

"The price of gasoline is just going to continue to rise also. I don't see an end in sight," said Russell Wallace, Eyota resident

"I think the prices have got really high. I just came from up north and it was 3.09 most of the places up there," Richard Sheets, Rochester resident.

AAA also reports that the average price for unleaded gas in Minnesota is around $3.09.

In Rochester, we saw the price for unleaded gas going for $3.14 in some places and $3.24 in other places.

Some drivers choose gas stations with deals to save money such as HyVees fuel saver perks.

"I'm usually saving around six to eight bucks usually when I am filling up on a full tank," said Erin Kappers, a HyVee Fuel Saver member.

