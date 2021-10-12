Sally Rooney holds off on Hebrew translation of new novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Sally Rooney is holding off on allowing her current book to be translated into Hebrew, citing Israel’s “system of racial domination and segregation against Palestinians.” In a statement issued Tuesday through her literary representatives, the Wylie Agency, the Irish novelist said she hoped to eventually find a Hebrew-language translator for “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” which came out last month, but will not do so through an Israeli publisher. Her previous novels, “Normal People” and “Conversations With Friends,” were released in Hebrew through Modan Publishing House.