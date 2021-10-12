Skip to Content

Scott County attorney removed from police shooting lawsuit

4:53 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has been removed from a $5 million lawsuit filed after a fatal police shooting in 2018. The lawsuit was filed after Robert Mitchell was shot by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on the north side of Davenport in October 2018. About a month later, Walton determined the shooting was justified. The administrator of Mitchell’s estate dismissed a due process count against Walton in September. Several other counts against Scott County and the deputy who shot Mitchell are still pending.  

Associated Press

