Mild and tranquil today

The storm system that brought showers to parts of our area Monday has moved on to the east, but cloud cover on the backside of the system is lingering for our Tuesday. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with just a few breaks of sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Northwest winds will add a little extra chill to the air at times with gusts to 15 miles per hour at times.