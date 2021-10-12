Thunderstorms likely Wednesday; Cooler weather ahead

Our next weather-maker will move across the region early Wednesday bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Timing for rain looks to be through the morning and then isolated storm chances in the late afternoon. The severe threat looks to be limited at this time with the majority of rain taking place in the morning. We'll keep a close eye on the second round of development in the late afternoon.

Back behind the system will be strong westerly winds. Winds are expected around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 40 mph at times.

Most areas will see around 0.25-0.75" of rain Wednesday. Some isolated areas could reach near and over 1".

Dry conditions will settle in the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s with partly sunny skies through Sunday. We'll keep an eye on overnight lows Friday and Saturday nights for our first widespread frost of the season.

Nick