Timberwolves and Lynx unveil refurbished community court

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx partnered with Treasure Island Resort & Casino to refurbish an outdoor court for the Prairie Island Indian Community in Welch, Minnesota.

The refurbished court was unveiled Monday, which was also Indigenous People's Day that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and their histories and culture.

The event featured remarks from Prairie Island Tribal Council Vice President Lu Taylor, Prairie Island Indian Community member and former Division 1 women’s basketball player Tesha Buck, Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke and Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Basketball Development John Thomas.

The renovated court will serve community members and host a variety of local activities.

“We recognize with the Prairie Island Indian Community the power that sport has in bridging communities,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We’ve been fortunate to have a long-standing and committed partner in Treasure Island Resort & Casino and celebrate our 20+ years partnership and this new court that will serve many in the years to come.”

Following Monday's refurbished court unveil, the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy broke in the court with community members along with Wolves alum Troy Hudson and Lynx player Rachel Banham.

New this season, the Wolves and Lynx and Treasure Island Resort & Casino renewed their contract, naming Treasure Island Resort & Casino a Founding Level Partner and the teams’ exclusive Casino and Gaming Partner.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino is a long-standing partner of the Wolves at more than 20 years.