Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Blaine def. Osseo, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23
Braham def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Coon Rapids def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
Crosby-Ironton def. Little Falls, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Hmong Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-9, 25-10, 25-7
Holy Angels def. St. Croix Prep, 25-6, 25-13, 25-23
Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Norwood-Young America def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24
Paynesville def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
St. Michael-Albertville def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Totino-Grace def. Fridley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
White Bear Lake def. Stillwater, 12-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com