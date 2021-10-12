Skip to Content

Tuesday's Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Blaine def. Osseo, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23

Braham def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Coon Rapids def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

Crosby-Ironton def. Little Falls, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Hmong Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-9, 25-10, 25-7

Holy Angels def. St. Croix Prep, 25-6, 25-13, 25-23

Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Norwood-Young America def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24

Paynesville def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

St. Michael-Albertville def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

Totino-Grace def. Fridley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

White Bear Lake def. Stillwater, 12-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

