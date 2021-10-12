Wyoming coroner set to announce how Gaby Petito was killed

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming are set to announce how they believe how slain traveler Gaby Petito was killed. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue is scheduled to announce the findings of Petito’s autopsy at a news conference early Tuesday afternoon. The 22-year-old woman’s body was found last month near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park. Blue previously classified Petito’s death as a homicide, meaning her death was caused by another person. But he did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Petito’s missing boyfriend is considered a person of interest in the case.