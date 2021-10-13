Adele says her new album, ’30,’ is being released Nov. 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Adele has been gone from the public spotlight, musically speaking, since after the release of her “25”album in 2015. Now she’s coming back, announcing on Instagram that her “30” album will come out November 19. A new single, ‘Easy on Me,’ is being released on Friday. With hits like “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep,” both of Adele’s previous two albums are among the 50 top-selling albums of all time. She’s been through a rough stretch personally, after getting divorced two years ago,. But Adele says, ‘I’m ready to finally put this album out.’