California bullet train’s latest woe: Will it be high speed?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s high-speed rail project is again facing an uncertain future as lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom debate whether to give it $4.2 billion in bond money. Rail officials say they need that money to continue construction beyond next year. But some Democrats in the Assembly don’t want to release it without more oversight and possible changes. They are questioning whether the state should spend money to electrify the line under construction in the Central Valley when its still unclear if there’s enough money to extend it to San Francisco. But rail officials say electrifying it is necessary to make it high speed.