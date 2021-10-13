Charges filed against man wounded by gunfire while allegedly stealing truck in Glenville

GLENVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man who was allegedly shot by a property owner while trying to steal a truck is facing charges of felony theft and misdemeanor damage to property.

38-year-old Andre Williams of Harcourt, Iowa admitted to police that he was trying to steal a truck when the truck's owner opened fire.

The truck's owner, 38-year-old James Vinton of Glennville, pleaded not guilty to assault and reckless discharge of a firearm at a court appearance last week.

Williams currently has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.