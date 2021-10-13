Court papers: Man threatened to kill Dutch prime minister

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch court documents show that police arrested a 22-year-old man in July on suspicion of threatening to kill caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Dutch daily De Volkskrant newspaper first reported that the documents allege the suspect used a channel on the Telegram messaging app to post incitements to violence. A copy of the charge sheet seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday showed the arrested man was charged with incitement to a terrorist crime, gathering intelligence for a terrorist crime and threatening a terrorist crime. On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was sentenced to five months imprisonment for making online threats against the foreign minister and the health minister of the Netherlands.