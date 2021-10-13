Delaware student found unresponsive in prison cell, dies

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware student who was accused of threatening people with a BB gun has died after what authorities described as a “medical emergency” in his prison cell. Delaware State Police said 20-year-old Quinn Annable was pronounced dead Tuesday morning. Correctional officers at a Wilmington prison found Annable unresponsive in his cell Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. Annable had been held on $20,000 cash bail after being arrested Oct. 6. He was charged with several felonies after authorities say he pointed a BB gun at two pedestrians and shot a third pedestrian with a pellet a short time later.