Family of man killed by Maryland officer to receive $6.5M

BALTIMORE (AP) — A $6.5 million settlement has been reached in the death of an unarmed man who was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot by a Baltimore County officer in 2019. The Baltimore Sun reports attorneys for Eric Sopp’s family announced the settlement Tuesday to their federal lawsuit. The lawsuit says the shooting occurred after Catherine Sopp reported her son had been drinking and threatened to kill himself before driving off. Officer Gregory Page shot at the 48-year-old after the man defied commands and got out of his car alongside an interstate. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to criminally charge the officer, calling the shooting justified.