Gusty winds persist with cooler temperatures

It was a gray and windy day across the region today with a few light showers added to the mix. Most of us saw a bit of rain this morning, but a few scattered showers developed during the afternoon hours. Rain totals didn't amount to much, mainly around a quarter of an inch or less. Winds were very strong out of the southeast, sustained near 20 mph in many areas with gusts over 30 mph!





Breezy conditions last through the evening and will diminish slightly overnight. Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool way down into the low 40s and upper 30s by early morning. We likely won't see 40 mph gusts on Thursday, but winds will still be sustained near 20 mph at times. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool in the upper 50s and low 60s with clear blue skies overhead.

As winds shift out of the northwest on Thursday night, colder air will be ushered in and will keep high temperatures in the 50s for the end of the week, with overnight lows in the 30s. Mainly clear skies continue, however, a small wave of energy moving through could spark up an isolated shower in northeast Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures begin to rebound by early next week with dry weather continuing.