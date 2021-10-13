Judge won’t block vaccine mandate for Minnesota workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A federal judge won't block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care workers.

At least not right now.

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September challenging the requirement from President Joe Biden's administration that all workers in most health settings get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

Minnesota Public Radio reports U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel held a three-hour hearing on whether to block the requirement but ultimately denied the request.

She didn't dismiss the case outright, however.

She said the health care workers filed the request anonymously and will have to reveal their names to employers.