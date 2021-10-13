Man charged with homicide in possible case of wrong identity

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A Brainerd man is facing a homicide charge after he allegedly shot a woman he may have thought was his ex-girlfriend. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that 29-year-old Cameron Moser was charged Monday in Crow Wing County with second-degree intentional murder in connection with 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky’s death. Police found her body in a resort cabin near Nisswa on Thursday. Sheriff Scott Goddard says investigators believe Moser may have meant to shoot his ex-girlfriend and mistook Bernatsky for her. Both women’s families say they resemble each other.