FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A barn holding more than 100 rabbits was destroyed by fire Sunday night near Hollandale.

Freeborn County deputies say there were 120 rabbits and only 3 of them survived the fire.

A neighbor who was walking their dog nearby reported the fire around 10 p.m.

Authorities believe a short-circuited fan may be what started the fire.