Palestinians: 250 prisoners held by Israel on hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say at least 250 prisoners held by Israel have begun a hunger strike to protest their relocation to isolated cells. The strike is led by the militant Islamic Jihad group . It comes amid heightened tensions in Israeli detention facilities following the escape of six prisoners from a high-security prison last month. All six were recaptured within a couple of weeks, but the escape embarrassed Israeli authorities and was hailed as a stroke of defiance by Palestinians. Israel is currently holding more than 4,600 Palestinians, including senior militants convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis as well as political activists and stone-throwers.