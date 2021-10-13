Rochester resident announces run for mayor in 2022 race

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- The first person to announce their run for Rochester mayor in the 2022 election officially declared their candidacy tonight. 40-year-Rochester resident Brad Trahan announced his run for mayor outside his home Wednesday.

Trahan's family and other supporters gathered to hear the announcement where he laid out the focus of his campaign. This includes the expansion of local businesses, housing regulations and support of law enforcement.

"I will support our police by defending them when justified and won't be afraid to stand up for any victims of misconduct when justified. Without public safety, our parks, our downtown, our local businesses, our walkways, simply put- our community has nothing," said Trahan.

Trahan is also an active member of the "Back The Blue" movement in Rochester.

The Rochester mayoral election is slated for November of next year (2022). Mayor Norton has yet to officially announce her bid for re-election,