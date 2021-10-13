Shipping and mailing delays push state and federal leaders to plan for the holiday season

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that Walmart, UPS and FedEx have committed to 24/7 shipping operations. This is supposed to help with shipping issues, but mail is still going to be delayed by a few days.

According to USPS, mail traveling longer distances will be the most impacted.

In a statement sent to us, USPS says The Postal Service will increase time in transit standards by one or two days.

It recommends planning ahead and sending long distance mail as early as possible.

"This is the slowest that mail delivery has been in about fifty years. People in Minnesota and across this country, especially folks in rural areas, depend on the postal service to fill prescriptions, to pay their bills, to file their taxes and to vote and to conduct other important business," said Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

When it comes to shipping, U.S. ports are normally open Monday through Friday during the day. They are closed at night and on the weekends.

"The port of Los Angeles announced today that it's going to begin operating twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week," said President Joe Biden.

"This is the first key step to moving our entire freight transportation and logistical supply chain nationwide to a 24/7 system," said President Biden.

Also adding to concerns is the shortage of truck drivers to move goods. AAA says average gas prices hit a seven-year high this week, at a time when they typically fall.