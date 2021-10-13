Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The ministry says that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before flying them to an air base near Madrid. Spain evacuated about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans from Kabul’s airport in August following the Taliban’s overthrow of Afghan forces. Spanish foreign affairs minister visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers.