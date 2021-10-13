Stutzmann to follow Spano as Atlanta Symphony music director

Nathalie Stutzmann, the French-born contralto turned conductor, will succeed Robert Spano as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra starting with the 2022-23 season and become the second woman to lead a major American orchestra. The 56-year-old agreed to a four-year contract, and she plans to spend 10 weeks annually in Atlanta starting in 2022-23. Marin Alsop was the first woman to head a major American orchestra as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra from 2007-21. Spano spent 20 years in Atlanta, left after the 2020-21 season and becomes music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in 2022-23.