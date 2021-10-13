Turkey thwarts attempt to kidnap, smuggle Iranian soldier

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have detained eight people, including two alleged Iranian agents, who attempted to abduct a former Iranian soldier and smuggle him back to Iran. The Anadolu Agency said the eight were caught in the eastern province of Van, which borders Iran, in a joint operation by Turkey’s police and intelligence agency on Sept. 24. A Turkish government official confirmed the arrests on Wednesday but did not elaborate. Anadolu said the Iranian agents were sent to Turkey with the purpose of creating a “network” that would kidnap and smuggle the soldier back to Iran. The soldier was identified only by his initials M.A.. Six members of the alleged ring are Turkish citizens.