Two-car crash on Highway 63 backs up traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Traffic was backed up for more than a half-hour Wednesday after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 63 and 30th Avenue Northeast. It happened right after four o'clock.

Map of Highway 63 Crash

A 53-year-old man from Plainview was the driver of a Ford Escape. A 54-year-old woman from Elgin was the driver of a Lincoln SUV.

No word on either driver's condition at this time.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted the crash.