UN investigator: North Korea kids and elderly risk starving

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. investigator says North Koreans living under strict pandemic restrictions are facing a growing food crisis, and the most vulnerable children and elderly people in the isolated Asian nation are at risk of starvation. Tomás Ojea Quintana said in a report to the U.N. General Assembly released Wednesday that North Korea’s agriculture sector appears to be facing multiple challenges. He cites a drop in imports of fertilizer and other agricultural items from neighboring China, the impact of U.N. and international sanctions stemming from its nuclear program, and an outbreak of African swine fever.