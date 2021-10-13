Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Chanhassen, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8
Centennial def. Osseo, 25-22, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12
Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Eden Prairie def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15
Holy Angels def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-11, 29-27, 25-13
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-7, 25-9, 17-25, 18-25, 15-7
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com