Wednesday’s Scores

9:38 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Chanhassen, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8

Centennial def. Osseo, 25-22, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12

Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

Eden Prairie def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15

Holy Angels def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-11, 29-27, 25-13

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-7, 25-9, 17-25, 18-25, 15-7

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

Associated Press

