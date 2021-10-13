Weekly state high school football How Fared
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|1. Lakeville South (6-0) beat Prior Lake 25-13.
|2. Shakopee (5-1) lost to Eden Prairie 23-0.
|3. Eden Prairie (5-1) beat Shakopee 23-0.
|4. Stillwater (6-0) beat Forest Lake 37-6.
|5. Wayzata (4-2) lost to Maple Grove 21-3.
|(tie) Maple Grove (5-1) beat Wayzata 21-3.
|7. Centennial (4-2) beat Blaine 26-14.
|8. Minnetonka (5-1) beat Totino-Grace 41-8.
|9. Woodbury (5-1) beat Park of Cottage Grove 55-21.
|10. Rosemount (3-3) lost to Farmington 13-3.
|tie) St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) beat Champlin Park 44-8.
|Class 5A
|1. Mankato West (6-0) beat Austin 76-0.
|2. Andover (6-0) beat Coon Rapids 49-13.
|3. St. Thomas Academy (6-0) beat Mahtomedi 18-13.
|4. Moorhead (4-1) lost to Elk River 50-46.
|5. Chaska (6-0) beat Orono 24-3.
|6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-0) beat St. Francis 35-7.
|7. Spring Lake Park (4-2) lost to Robbinsdale Cooper 35-7.
|8. Rochester Mayo (5-1) beat New Prague 45-0.
|9. Rogers (5-1) beat Brainerd 31-7.
|10. Mahtomedi (4-2) lost to St. Thomas Academy 18-13.
|Class 4A
|1. Becker (6-0) beat Monticello 31-7.
|2. Mound-Westonka (6-0) beat St. Paul Highland Park 40-7.
|3. Hutchinson (5-1) beat Big Lake 31-0.
|4. Stewartville (6-0) beat Kasson-Mantorville 28-21.
|5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) lost to Stewartville 28-21.
|6. Holy Angels (5-1) beat St. Louis Park 49-25.
|7. North Branch (6-0) beat Duluth Denfeld 46-20.
|8. Rocori (4-3) lost to
|Willmar 24-8.
|9. Willmar (5-1) beat Rocori 24-8.
|10. Fridley (4-2) beat St. Paul Johnson 49-0.
|Class 3A
|1. Lake City (6-0) beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40-7.
|2. Fairmont (6-0) beat Worthington 46-0.
|3. Litchfield (5-1) lost to Watertown-Mayer 26-7.
|4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) beat Hawley 21-0.
|5. Dassel-Cokato (6-0) beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 49-14.
|6. Cannon Falls (5-1) beat La Crescent-Hokah 54-12.
|(tie) Pierz (5-1) beat Melrose 26-20.
|8. Providence Academy (6-0) beat Concordia Academy 35-3.
|9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (5-1) beat Pine Island 35-14.
|10. Rockford (5-1) beat Montevideo 27-14.
|Class 2A
|1. Blooming Prairie (6-0) beat
|Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 54-8.
|2. Blue Earth Area (5-1) lost to Maple River 21-7.
|3. Pipestone (6-0) beat Luverne 20-16.
|4. Minneapolis North (5-1) beat Minneapolis Southwest 28-14.
|5. Moose Lake Willow River (5-0) beat Braham 49-0.
|(tie) West Central Ashby (6-0) beat Breckenridge 42-27.
|7. Kimball (6-0) beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50-6.
|8. Chatfield (5-1) beat Goodhue 40-15.
|9. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) lost to Royalton 30-8.
|10. Osakis (5-1) lost to Perham 29-28.
|Class A
|1. Murray County Central (6-0) beat
|Martin
|County
|West
|24-18.
|2. Minneota (6-0) beat MACCRAY 50-0.
|3. BOLD (6-0) beat Benson 36-9.
|4. Ada-Borup (5-1) lost to Pine River-Backus 35-26.
|5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-1) lost to Blooming Prairie 54-8.
|6. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) beat Randolph 47-8.
|7. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-1) beat Red Lake County 36-0.
|8. Martin County West (5-1) lost to Murray County Central 24-18.
|9. Ottertail Central (6-0) beat Staples-Motley 47-12.
|10. Polk County West (5-1) beat Lake Park-Audubon 37-6.
|Class 9-MAN
|1. Verndale (6-0) beat Bertha-Hewitt 58-26.
|2. Lanesboro (6-0) beat Nicollet 64-20.
|3. Hancock (6-0) beat Ortonville 70-36.
|4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (6-0) beat Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18-16.
|5. Fertile-Beltrami (6-0) beat NCE U-H 34-12.
|6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-1) beat North Central 76-12.
|7. Mountain Lake Area (5-1) beat Hills-Beaver Creek 24-6.
|8. Cherry (4-0) did not play.
|9. NCE-UH (5-1) lost to Fertile-Beltrami 34-12.
|10. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-2) lost to Mountain Lake Area 24-6.