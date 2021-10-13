Weekly state high school football How Fared

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A 1. Lakeville South (6-0) beat Prior Lake 25-13. 2. Shakopee (5-1) lost to Eden Prairie 23-0. 3. Eden Prairie (5-1) beat Shakopee 23-0. 4. Stillwater (6-0) beat Forest Lake 37-6. 5. Wayzata (4-2) lost to Maple Grove 21-3. (tie) Maple Grove (5-1) beat Wayzata 21-3. 7. Centennial (4-2) beat Blaine 26-14. 8. Minnetonka (5-1) beat Totino-Grace 41-8. 9. Woodbury (5-1) beat Park of Cottage Grove 55-21. 10. Rosemount (3-3) lost to Farmington 13-3. tie) St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) beat Champlin Park 44-8. Class 5A 1. Mankato West (6-0) beat Austin 76-0. 2. Andover (6-0) beat Coon Rapids 49-13. 3. St. Thomas Academy (6-0) beat Mahtomedi 18-13. 4. Moorhead (4-1) lost to Elk River 50-46. 5. Chaska (6-0) beat Orono 24-3. 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-0) beat St. Francis 35-7. 7. Spring Lake Park (4-2) lost to Robbinsdale Cooper 35-7. 8. Rochester Mayo (5-1) beat New Prague 45-0. 9. Rogers (5-1) beat Brainerd 31-7. 10. Mahtomedi (4-2) lost to St. Thomas Academy 18-13. Class 4A 1. Becker (6-0) beat Monticello 31-7. 2. Mound-Westonka (6-0) beat St. Paul Highland Park 40-7. 3. Hutchinson (5-1) beat Big Lake 31-0. 4. Stewartville (6-0) beat Kasson-Mantorville 28-21. 5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) lost to Stewartville 28-21. 6. Holy Angels (5-1) beat St. Louis Park 49-25. 7. North Branch (6-0) beat Duluth Denfeld 46-20. 8. Rocori (4-3) lost to Willmar 24-8. 9. Willmar (5-1) beat Rocori 24-8. 10. Fridley (4-2) beat St. Paul Johnson 49-0. Class 3A 1. Lake City (6-0) beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40-7. 2. Fairmont (6-0) beat Worthington 46-0. 3. Litchfield (5-1) lost to Watertown-Mayer 26-7. 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) beat Hawley 21-0. 5. Dassel-Cokato (6-0) beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 49-14. 6. Cannon Falls (5-1) beat La Crescent-Hokah 54-12. (tie) Pierz (5-1) beat Melrose 26-20. 8. Providence Academy (6-0) beat Concordia Academy 35-3. 9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (5-1) beat Pine Island 35-14. 10. Rockford (5-1) beat Montevideo 27-14. Class 2A 1. Blooming Prairie (6-0) beat Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 54-8. 2. Blue Earth Area (5-1) lost to Maple River 21-7. 3. Pipestone (6-0) beat Luverne 20-16. 4. Minneapolis North (5-1) beat Minneapolis Southwest 28-14. 5. Moose Lake Willow River (5-0) beat Braham 49-0. (tie) West Central Ashby (6-0) beat Breckenridge 42-27. 7. Kimball (6-0) beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50-6. 8. Chatfield (5-1) beat Goodhue 40-15. 9. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) lost to Royalton 30-8. 10. Osakis (5-1) lost to Perham 29-28. Class A 1. Murray County Central (6-0) beat Martin County West 24-18. 2. Minneota (6-0) beat MACCRAY 50-0. 3. BOLD (6-0) beat Benson 36-9. 4. Ada-Borup (5-1) lost to Pine River-Backus 35-26. 5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-1) lost to Blooming Prairie 54-8. 6. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) beat Randolph 47-8. 7. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-1) beat Red Lake County 36-0. 8. Martin County West (5-1) lost to Murray County Central 24-18. 9. Ottertail Central (6-0) beat Staples-Motley 47-12. 10. Polk County West (5-1) beat Lake Park-Audubon 37-6. Class 9-MAN 1. Verndale (6-0) beat Bertha-Hewitt 58-26. 2. Lanesboro (6-0) beat Nicollet 64-20. 3. Hancock (6-0) beat Ortonville 70-36. 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (6-0) beat Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18-16. 5. Fertile-Beltrami (6-0) beat NCE U-H 34-12. 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-1) beat North Central 76-12. 7. Mountain Lake Area (5-1) beat Hills-Beaver Creek 24-6. 8. Cherry (4-0) did not play. 9. NCE-UH (5-1) lost to Fertile-Beltrami 34-12. 10. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-2) lost to Mountain Lake Area 24-6.