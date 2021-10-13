Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|1
|2. Eden Prairie
|(5-1)
|45
|3
|3. Maple Grove
|(5-1)
|34
|6
|(tie) Stillwater
|(6-0)
|34
|4
|5. Centennial
|(4-2)
|31
|7
|6. Shakopee
|(5-1)
|23
|2
|7. Minnetonka
|(5-1)
|22
|8
|8. Woodbury
|(5-1)
|15
|9
|9. Wayzata
|(4-2)
|11
|5
|10. St. Michael-Albertville
|(4-2)
|8
|T10
Others receiving votes: Anoka 1, Osseo 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|1
|2. St. Thomas Academy
|(6-0)
|42
|3
|(tie) Andover
|(6-0)
|42
|2
|4. Chaska
|(6-0)
|35
|5
|5. Sauk Rapids-Rice
|(6-0)
|29
|6
|6. Rochester Mayo
|(5-1)
|26
|8
|7. Rogers
|(5-1)
|20
|9
|8. Moorhead
|(4-1)
|10
|4
|9. Robbinsdale Armstrong
|(5-1)
|8
|NR
|10. Elk River
|(4-2)
|5
|NR
|(tie) Spring Lake Park
|(4-2)
|5
|7
Others receiving votes: Mankato East 2, Mahtomedi 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Becker (6)
|(6-0)
|60
|1
|2. Hutchinson
|(5-1)
|51
|3
|(tie) Mound-Westonka
|(6-0)
|51
|2
|4. Stewartville
|(6-0)
|42
|4
|5. Holy Angels
|(5-1)
|35
|6
|6. North Branch
|(6-0)
|29
|7
|7. Willmar
|(5-1)
|21
|9
|8. Kasson-Mantorville
|(4-2)
|18
|5
|9. Fridley
|(4-2)
|12
|10
|10. SMB-Wolfpack
|(4-2)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Zimmerman 3, Rocori 3.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lake City (4)
|(6-0)
|49
|1
|2. Fairmont (1)
|(6-0)
|46
|2
|3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(6-0)
|38
|4
|4. Dassel-Cokato
|(6-0)
|36
|5
|5. Providence Academy
|(6-0)
|24
|8
|6. Cannon Falls
|(5-1)
|21
|T6
|(tie) Pierz
|(5-1)
|21
|T6
|8. Rockford
|(5-1)
|13
|10
|(tie) Plainview Elgin-Millville
|(5-1)
|13
|9
|10. Litchfield
|(5-1)
|4
|3
|(tie) Waseca
|(5-1)
|4
|NR
|(tie) Esko
|(6-0)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (4)
|(6-0)
|40
|1un
|2. Pipestone
|(6-0)
|36
|3
|3. Minneapolis North
|(5-1)
|30
|4
|4. Moose Lake-Willow River
|(5-0)
|24
|T5
|5. West Central Ashby
|(6-0)
|22
|T5
|(tie) Kimball
|(6-0)
|22
|7
|7. Chatfield
|(5-1)
|16
|8
|8. Blue Earth Area
|(5-1)
|9
|2
|9. Barnesville
|(4-2)
|5
|NR
|(tie) Maple River
|(5-1)
|5
|NR
|(tie) Rush City
|(6-0)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 2, Triton 2, Royalton 1, Osakis 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Murray County Central (4)
|(6-0)
|40
|1
|2. Minneota
|(6-0)
|36
|2
|3. BOLD
|(6-0)
|32
|3
|4. Rushford-Peterson
|(6-0)
|27
|6
|5. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(5-1)
|23
|7
|6. Ottertail Central
|(6-0)
|15
|9
|7. Ada-Borup
|(5-1)
|11
|4
|8. Polk County West
|(5-1)
|10
|10
|9. Martin County West
|(5-1)
|5
|8
|(tie) Pine River-Backus
|(5-1)
|5
|NR
|(tie)
|Deer River
|(6-0)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Fillmore Central 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, New York Mills 2.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Verndale (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|1
|2. Lanesboro
|(6-0)
|44
|2
|3. Hancock
|(6-0)
|39
|3
|4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|(6-0)
|33
|4
|5. Fertile-Beltrami
|(6-0)
|32
|5
|6. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(5-1)
|22
|6
|7. Mountain Lake Area
|(5-1)
|15
|7
|8. Grand Meadow
|(5-1)
|13
|NR
|9. Cherry
|(5-1)
|8
|8
|10. Nevis
|(4-1)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Kittson County Central 4, Hills-Beaver Creek 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Hill City-Northland 1.