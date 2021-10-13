Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from WED 8:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT

3:00 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts over 45
mph.

* WHERE…North central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

