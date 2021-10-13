Wind Advisory from WED 8:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Hancock County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts over 45
mph.
* WHERE…North central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&