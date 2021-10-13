Wind Advisory from WED 8:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&