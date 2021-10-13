Windy and wet today; brighter, cooler weather is ahead this week

Strong winds and thunderstorms today

A potent storm system is moving into the region from the western Plains today, bringing strong winds and rain chances to the area for our Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers likely off and on throughout the day. Some thunder will be possible at times with strong wind gusts occasionally reaching 40 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, but it may feel a little cooler than that thanks to those strong winds. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 1:00 this afternoon for areas along and west of Interstate 35 locally.

Shower chances will wind down by the start of the evening commute as the last band of rain sweeps through the area. The evening will be brighter, but still breezy with some sunshine breaking through the clouds and a gusty southwest breeze in the area. Temperatures overnight will slowly edge their way into the mid-40s with brisk southwest winds.

We'll have abundant sunshine throughout our Thursday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s a gusty southwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.