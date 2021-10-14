After federal ruling on Moulton chinchilla ranch, what’s next for the animals?

(KTTC) -- For now, Dan Moulton will be holding onto his chinchillas.

"Mr. Moulton still possesses around 700-800 chinchillas in an old chicken shed in his backyard in Fillmore County," said PETA vice president Daniel Paden.

According to PETA, Moulton has three options:

"He is reduced to selling them essentially to individuals as companions. He could kill them and skin them and try to sell their pelts and their fur," said Paden.

Or the third option, which is to give them up.

"So that humane organizations can come in, give them the veterinary care that they most likely need, and find good homes," said Paden.

The third option would mean handing between 700-800 chinchillas to humane organizations. Lisa Kelley of Rochester Animal Control can think of one similar example.

"Several years back, we had a hoarding situation with over a hundred guinea pigs, and we did call in rescues from up in the cities to help home those animals," said Kelley.

She says Rochester will help out, if they are asked, and if there is an investigation.

"If another jurisdiction asks for mutual aid, then we would consider being involved in that kind of situation," said Kelley. "If he was neglecting the animals that he has to a point, a law enforcement agency could go in and record that and then the animals could possibly be seized, but he is the owner of these animals, so he has the right to do with them what he wants."

The USDA revoked Moulton's license to sell, and although his farm was deemed unfit via a federal ruling, he still has ownership over these chinchillas.

The USDA did not answer as to why they did not seize the animals.

Minnesota state board of animal health said that animal welfare situations are delegated to local law enforcement.

"When we do get reports of cruelty, or we become aware of animal welfare or neglect issues, we notify local law enforcement agencies to respond to those," said State Board of Animal Health Communications Director Michael Crusan. "A local law enforcement agency knows what's going on in their backyard, we rely on them to have the ideas of what's going on in their jurisdiction."

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office also did not comment, so for now, the future of these chinchillas rests with Moulton himself.

"The USDA had the opportunity to seize animals who were being neglected in violation of federal law, and they chose not to," said Paden.