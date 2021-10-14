Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month, as part of a four-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings. Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope. After the Oct. 29 meeting, Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference. Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his support for gay marriage and abortion rights have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine.