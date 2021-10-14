Former Winona pastor sentenced 9 years for sexual conduct charges with minor

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A former Winona pastor was sentenced Wednesday to serve nine years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for sexual conduct charges with a minor.

Rick Iglesias, 67, was a pastor at Pleasant Valley Church for 20 years before resigning in 2014 and moving to Pennsylvania. He was accused of sexually assaulting a high school student when the victim was between 13 and 16-years-old.

Iglesias was sentenced on conditional release after confinement of 10 years.

Also included in his sentence, Iglesias must supply a DNA sample, and successfully complete a Minnesota Department of Corrections approved sex offender treatment program.