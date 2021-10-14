Man charged in shooting that killed 7-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been charged in an August shooting that killed a 7-year-old Chicago girl and seriously wounded her younger sister. Chicago police charged Aireon Luster Wednesday with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Serenity Broughton. He was ordered held without bond during a Thursday court hearing. Authorities allege he was one of two gunman who got of a car and began shooting as Serenity’s mother was putting the sisters into a parked car. Serenity was struck in the chest and died at a hospital. Her 6-year-old sister, Aubrey, was shot in the armpit and chest but recovered. Police have said a relative was the intended target.