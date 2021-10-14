Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year following tighter government censorship rules. The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” LinkedIn said it will replace its localized version with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.” LinkedIn launched its Chinese version in 2014, before it was bought by Microsoft in 2016.