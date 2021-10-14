Peru president challenged by his own party over Cabinet

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The leader of the Marxist party that carried Pedro Castillo to Peru’s presidency says it won’t support his newly named Cabinet. The Free Peru party chief Vladimir Cerrón said on his Twitter account that the party´s deputies won’t give a vote of confidence to the new 19-member team of ministers headed by Mirtha Vásquez, an environmentalist and attorney. That means Castillo will have to depend on other parties to get the 66 votes needed in Peru’s 130-seat Congress. Free Peru has 37 seats. Cerrón is closely allied with the man Castillo removed as prime minister last week