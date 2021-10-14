PRODUCTION ASSISTANT (P/T) – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

KTTC, the NBC affiliate in Rochester MN, has an exciting opportunity to join a great production team as a part time production assistant.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

1.) Set up and tear down of studio for assigned newscasts 2.) Running audio for assigned newscasts 3.) Aid in checking syndicated programming for air 4.) Aid in checking commercials for air 5.) Assist as needed in master control 6.) Other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ Good mathematical, computer and internet skills are necessary. High School diploma, 20/20 vision (or correctable equivalent). Able to lift at least 20 lbs. Able to work over nights and weekends as needed and to pass a pre-employment drug screening. Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now", we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

Additional Info:

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement. Living, working and playing in Rochester, Minnesota (live-kttc.pantheonsite.io)